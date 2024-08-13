Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Has $780,000 Stake in MannKind Co. (NASDAQ:MNKD)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in MannKind Co. (NASDAQ:MNKD – Free Report) by 5.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 172,054 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,410 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in MannKind were worth $780,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MNKD. 9258 Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of MannKind in the first quarter valued at $51,000. AJOVista LLC acquired a new stake in MannKind in the fourth quarter valued at $71,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC grew its position in shares of MannKind by 60.9% in the 1st quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 23,809 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 9,008 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP increased its stake in shares of MannKind by 18.2% during the 1st quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 26,650 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 4,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bailard Inc. bought a new stake in shares of MannKind in the 4th quarter valued at about $112,000. 49.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get MannKind alerts:

Insider Activity at MannKind

In other MannKind news, EVP David Thomson sold 23,537 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.66, for a total transaction of $109,682.42. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 873,616 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,071,050.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Rodman & Renshaw assumed coverage on MannKind in a report on Thursday, June 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price target for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $6.50 target price on shares of MannKind in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, MannKind currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.00.

Get Our Latest Report on MannKind

MannKind Stock Performance

Shares of MNKD opened at $5.19 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 173.00 and a beta of 1.32. MannKind Co. has a 52 week low of $3.17 and a 52 week high of $6.04. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.60.

MannKind (NASDAQ:MNKD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $72.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.81 million. MannKind had a negative return on equity of 3.35% and a net margin of 3.78%. The business’s revenue was up 48.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.02) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that MannKind Co. will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

MannKind Company Profile

(Free Report)

MannKind Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of inhaled therapeutic products for endocrine and orphan lung diseases in the United States. It offers Afrezza, an inhaled insulin used to improve glycemic control in adults with diabetes, and the V-Go wearable insulin delivery device, which provides continuous subcutaneous infusion of insulin in adults.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MNKD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MannKind Co. (NASDAQ:MNKD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MannKind Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MannKind and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.