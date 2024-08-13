ProAssurance (NYSE:PRA) Price Target Cut to $14.00 by Analysts at Truist Financial

ProAssurance (NYSE:PRA – Free Report) had its price target reduced by Truist Financial from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research note published on Monday, Benzinga reports. Truist Financial currently has a hold rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Separately, JMP Securities reduced their target price on ProAssurance from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $16.33.

Get ProAssurance alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on PRA

ProAssurance Stock Performance

NYSE:PRA opened at $12.69 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $12.27 and its 200 day moving average is $12.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.26. ProAssurance has a 52-week low of $10.76 and a 52-week high of $19.25. The firm has a market cap of $647.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.50 and a beta of 0.23.

ProAssurance (NYSE:PRA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The insurance provider reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $290.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $235.61 million. ProAssurance had a negative net margin of 2.42% and a positive return on equity of 0.59%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.16 EPS. Research analysts predict that ProAssurance will post 0.38 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of ProAssurance by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,838,938 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $39,150,000 after purchasing an additional 168,634 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in ProAssurance by 43.3% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 247,587 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,184,000 after acquiring an additional 74,755 shares in the last quarter. CenterBook Partners LP raised its holdings in ProAssurance by 455.7% in the fourth quarter. CenterBook Partners LP now owns 80,021 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,103,000 after purchasing an additional 65,621 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its stake in shares of ProAssurance by 38.5% in the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 195,508 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,696,000 after acquiring an additional 54,356 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProAssurance during the second quarter valued at approximately $360,000. 85.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ProAssurance

(Get Free Report)

ProAssurance Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance, and reinsurance products in the United States. The company operates through Specialty Property and Casualty, Workers' Compensation Insurance, and Segregated Portfolio Cell Reinsurance segments. It offers professional liability insurance to healthcare providers and institutions, and attorneys and their firms; medical technology liability insurance to medical technology and life sciences companies; and custom alternative risk solutions, including assumed reinsurance, loss portfolio transfers, and captive cell programs for healthcare professional liability insureds.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ProAssurance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProAssurance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.