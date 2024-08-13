ProMetic Life Sciences (TSE:PLI) Share Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $13.60

ProMetic Life Sciences Inc. (TSE:PLI – Get Free Report) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$13.60 and traded as high as C$13.72. ProMetic Life Sciences shares last traded at C$13.60, with a volume of 921 shares.

ProMetic Life Sciences Trading Up 0.2 %

The stock has a market capitalization of C$317.06 million and a PE ratio of -0.22. The company has a quick ratio of 3.66, a current ratio of 4.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.47. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$13.60.

ProMetic Life Sciences Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Prometic Life Sciences Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company with two drug discovery platforms that focuses on unmet medical needs in the field of fibrosis and orphan diseases. Its product pipeline includes PBI-4050, an orally active lead drug candidate for fibrosis; plasminogen, a biopharmaceutical for the treatment of congenital plasminogen deficiency; and intravenous immunoglobulin, a preparation of antibodies purified from plasma donations from healthy individuals.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ProMetic Life Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProMetic Life Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.