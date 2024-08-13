Prothena’s (PRTA) Overweight Rating Reaffirmed at Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald restated their overweight rating on shares of Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA – Free Report) in a research note published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports.

PRTA has been the subject of several other reports. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on Prothena from $85.00 to $83.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Prothena from $28.00 to $24.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, HC Wainwright reduced their target price on shares of Prothena from $90.00 to $84.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $65.43.

Prothena Stock Performance

PRTA stock opened at $20.12 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $21.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.59. Prothena has a fifty-two week low of $18.69 and a fifty-two week high of $61.68. The firm has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of -6.19 and a beta of 0.21.

Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.01) by $2.23. Prothena had a negative net margin of 193.17% and a negative return on equity of 30.48%. The firm had revenue of $132.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.73 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.03) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3184.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Prothena will post -4.54 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Prothena

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Prothena by 182.1% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,337 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 863 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Prothena by 265.9% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,544 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 1,122 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Prothena during the 1st quarter worth $96,000. ADAR1 Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Prothena during the fourth quarter valued at $222,000. Finally, HealthInvest Partners AB purchased a new stake in Prothena in the fourth quarter worth about $303,000. 97.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Prothena Company Profile

Prothena Corporation plc, a late-stage clinical biotechnology company, focuses on discovery and development of novel therapies to treat diseases caused by protein dysregulation in the United States. The company is involved in developing birtamimab, an investigational humanized antibody that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of AL amyloidosis; Prasinezumab, a humanized monoclonal antibody, for the treatment of Parkinson's disease and other related synucleinopathies which is in Phase IIb clinical trial; NNC6019 that is in Phase lI clinical trial for the treatment of ATTR amyloidosis; and BMS-986446 and PRX012, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease.

