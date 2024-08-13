Provident Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PROV) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.14

Provident Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PROV – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 25th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a dividend of 0.14 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, September 5th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th.

Provident Financial has a dividend payout ratio of 45.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Provident Financial to earn $1.35 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.56 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 41.5%.

Get Provident Financial alerts:

Provident Financial Trading Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ:PROV opened at $13.24 on Tuesday. Provident Financial has a one year low of $10.16 and a one year high of $15.40. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $12.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.73 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Provident Financial ( NASDAQ:PROV Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.05. Provident Financial had a return on equity of 5.68% and a net margin of 12.53%. The business had revenue of $15.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.57 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.26 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Provident Financial will post 1 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Provident Financial from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Provident Financial in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Provident Financial

About Provident Financial

(Get Free Report)

Provident Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the holding company for Provident Savings Bank, F.S.B. that provides community banking services to consumers and small to mid-sized businesses in the Inland Empire region of Southern California. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits; and loan portfolio consists of single-family, multi-family, commercial real estate, construction, mortgage, commercial business, and consumer loans.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Provident Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Provident Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.