PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT) Price Target Raised to $31.00 at Barclays

PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Barclays from $25.00 to $31.00 in a report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Bank of America increased their price objective on PTC Therapeutics from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Raymond James upgraded shares of PTC Therapeutics from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an overweight rating and issued a $62.00 price objective on shares of PTC Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of PTC Therapeutics from $18.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating and issued a $53.00 price target on shares of PTC Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PTC Therapeutics has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $35.85.

PTCT opened at $31.31 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.01. PTC Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $17.53 and a 52 week high of $41.97. The stock has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a PE ratio of -4.08 and a beta of 0.65.

In other news, Director Jerome B. Zeldis sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.24, for a total transaction of $764,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $554,480. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other PTC Therapeutics news, CFO Pierre Gravier sold 2,269 shares of PTC Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.02, for a total transaction of $77,191.38. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 53,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,821,124.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jerome B. Zeldis sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.24, for a total value of $764,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $554,480. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in PTC Therapeutics by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 45,769 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,261,000 after buying an additional 6,335 shares during the period. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 104.1% in the 4th quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 59,424 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,638,000 after acquiring an additional 30,309 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its position in PTC Therapeutics by 25.6% during the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 16,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $460,000 after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP boosted its stake in PTC Therapeutics by 29.5% during the fourth quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 46,598 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,284,000 after acquiring an additional 10,625 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC grew its holdings in PTC Therapeutics by 248.0% in the fourth quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 4,684 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 3,338 shares during the period.

PTC Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines to patients with rare disorders in the United States and internationally. The company offers Translarna and Emflaza for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy; Upstaza to treat aromatic l-amino acid decarboxylas (AADC) deficiency, a central nervous system disorder; Tegsedi and Waylivra for the treatment of rare diseases; and Evrysdi to treat spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in adults and children.

