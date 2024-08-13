Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) Shares Purchased by Czech National Bank

Czech National Bank boosted its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Free Report) by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 94,913 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,235 shares during the period. Czech National Bank’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $6,995,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 5,613.8% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 172,443 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,545,000 after purchasing an additional 169,425 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 415,315 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,397,000 after acquiring an additional 17,838 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 73.1% in the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 13,495 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $825,000 after acquiring an additional 5,700 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 119,558 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,311,000 after acquiring an additional 9,814 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 74.2% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 70,913 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,336,000 after acquiring an additional 30,214 shares in the last quarter. 73.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:PEG opened at $80.51 on Tuesday. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 52 week low of $53.71 and a 52 week high of $81.89. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $75.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.26. The company has a market cap of $40.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.30, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

Public Service Enterprise Group ( NYSE:PEG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.01). Public Service Enterprise Group had a net margin of 16.12% and a return on equity of 10.72%. The business had revenue of $2.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 9th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.98%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.48%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PEG. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $78.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 24th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, June 17th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.17.

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates in electric and gas utility business in the United States. It operates through PSE&G and PSEG Power segments. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers; and appliance services and repairs to customers through its service territory, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs.

