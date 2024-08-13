PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM) Price Target Lowered to $22.00 at B. Riley

PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by B. Riley from $31.00 to $22.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on PUBM. Raymond James downgraded shares of PubMatic from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Friday. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of PubMatic in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. They set an outperform rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of PubMatic from $26.00 to $16.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of PubMatic from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PubMatic currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $21.43.

NASDAQ PUBM opened at $14.23 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $20.49 and a 200-day moving average of $20.85. PubMatic has a fifty-two week low of $10.92 and a fifty-two week high of $25.36. The stock has a market cap of $710.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.77 and a beta of 1.44.

PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.06. PubMatic had a return on equity of 4.21% and a net margin of 4.42%. The company had revenue of $67.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.07 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.11) EPS. PubMatic’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that PubMatic will post 0.24 EPS for the current year.

In other PubMatic news, Chairman Amar K. Goel sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.50, for a total value of $49,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 2,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,680. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other PubMatic news, Chairman Amar K. Goel sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.50, for a total value of $49,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 2,640 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,680. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mukul Kumar sold 9,496 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.08, for a total transaction of $200,175.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $652,594.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 117,324 shares of company stock valued at $2,394,449. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PubMatic during the first quarter worth about $1,412,000. Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new stake in PubMatic during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,249,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in PubMatic by 139.3% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 150,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,450,000 after purchasing an additional 87,435 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of PubMatic by 1,073.9% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 126,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,990,000 after purchasing an additional 115,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in shares of PubMatic during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $572,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.26% of the company’s stock.

PubMatic, Inc, a technology company, engages in the provision of a cloud infrastructure platform that enables real-time programmatic advertising transactions for digital content creators, advertisers, agencies, agency trading desks, and demand side platforms worldwide. Its PubMatic SSP, a sell-side platform, used for the purchase and sale of digital advertising inventory for publishers and buyers.

