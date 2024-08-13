PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) Shares Sold by RFG Advisory LLC

RFG Advisory LLC cut its stake in shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Free Report) by 3.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,767 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 111 shares during the quarter. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in PulteGroup were worth $305,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Artemis Investment Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of PulteGroup in the second quarter valued at about $3,820,000. Coastline Trust Co purchased a new position in PulteGroup during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,506,000. Czech National Bank lifted its stake in PulteGroup by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 40,083 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,413,000 after acquiring an additional 2,762 shares during the period. Peak Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Peak Financial Advisors LLC now owns 25,946 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,857,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PulteGroup in the second quarter worth $193,000. 89.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded PulteGroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of PulteGroup from $183.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 price target (up from $105.00) on shares of PulteGroup in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of PulteGroup from $129.00 to $117.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on PulteGroup from $113.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, PulteGroup currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.14.

Shares of PulteGroup stock opened at $121.96 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $25.65 billion, a PE ratio of 9.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 52 week low of $68.80 and a 52 week high of $135.62. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $116.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $113.26.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The construction company reported $3.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.27 by $0.56. The company had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.49 billion. PulteGroup had a net margin of 16.75% and a return on equity of 25.67%. PulteGroup’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.00 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 12.85 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Robert Oshaughnessy sold 28,993 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.29, for a total transaction of $3,748,504.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 160,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,729,065.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods, and American West brand names.

