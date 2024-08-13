QRG Capital Management Inc. Acquires 228 Shares of Core & Main, Inc. (NYSE:CNM)

QRG Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Core & Main, Inc. (NYSE:CNM – Free Report) by 1.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,153 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Core & Main were worth $595,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in Core & Main in the 4th quarter worth about $1,805,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Core & Main in the 4th quarter worth about $3,098,000. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Core & Main in the 4th quarter worth about $293,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in Core & Main in the 4th quarter worth about $1,410,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Core & Main in the 4th quarter worth about $15,484,000. Institutional investors own 94.19% of the company’s stock.

CNM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Core & Main in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Core & Main from $56.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $52.90.

In other Core & Main news, Director James G. Castellano sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.22, for a total transaction of $652,750.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,769 shares in the company, valued at approximately $614,577.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 3.49% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:CNM opened at $48.99 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 2.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.89, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $50.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.97. Core & Main, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.75 and a fifty-two week high of $62.15.

Core & Main (NYSE:CNM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 4th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.72 billion. Core & Main had a return on equity of 20.01% and a net margin of 5.53%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.50 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Core & Main, Inc. will post 2.32 EPS for the current year.

Core & Main, Inc distributes water, wastewater, storm drainage, and fire protection products and related services to municipalities, private water companies, and professional contractors in the municipal, non-residential, and residential end markets in the United States. Its products portfolio include pipes, valves, hydrants, fittings, and other products and services; storm drainage products, such as corrugated piping systems, retention basins, inline drains, manholes, grates, geosynthetics, erosion control, and other related products; fire protection products, including fire protection pipes, and sprinkler heads and devices, as well as fabrication services; and meter products, such as smart meter products, meter sets, meter accessories, installation, software, and other services.

