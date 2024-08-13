QRG Capital Management Inc. Acquires 5,157 Shares of NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI)

QRG Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI – Free Report) by 52.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,025 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,157 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in NiSource were worth $433,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of NiSource during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. First Financial Corp IN purchased a new stake in shares of NiSource in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of NiSource during the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in shares of NiSource by 46.2% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,553 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 491 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in NiSource in the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.64% of the company’s stock.

Get NiSource alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Melanie B. Berman sold 3,742 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.96, for a total value of $104,626.32. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $558,584.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on NI shares. Evercore ISI upped their target price on NiSource from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Mizuho initiated coverage on NiSource in a report on Thursday, July 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of NiSource from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of NiSource from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.83.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on NiSource

NiSource Trading Up 0.7 %

NiSource stock opened at $31.56 on Tuesday. NiSource Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.86 and a 12 month high of $32.38. The company has a market capitalization of $14.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.50. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

NiSource (NYSE:NI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.06. NiSource had a net margin of 14.23% and a return on equity of 9.56%. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.11 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that NiSource Inc. will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NiSource Company Profile

(Free Report)

NiSource Inc, an energy holding company, operates as a regulated natural gas and electric utility company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. The company distributes natural gas to approximately 3.3 million customers through approximately 55,000 miles of distribution main pipeline and the associated individual customer service lines; and 1,000 miles of transmission main pipeline in northern Indiana, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Kentucky, and Maryland.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NiSource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NiSource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.