QRG Capital Management Inc. Acquires Shares of 1,306 Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL)

QRG Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 1,306 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $503,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Trust Co. of Vermont grew its position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 113.6% in the 2nd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 94 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Kinsale Capital Group during the 4th quarter worth $44,000. 85.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kinsale Capital Group Stock Down 0.4 %

KNSL stock opened at $464.74 on Tuesday. Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. has a one year low of $325.01 and a one year high of $548.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.82 billion, a PE ratio of 30.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.13. The company has a fifty day moving average of $401.73 and a 200-day moving average of $431.15.

Kinsale Capital Group Dividend Announcement

Kinsale Capital Group ( NYSE:KNSL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $3.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.52 by $0.23. Kinsale Capital Group had a net margin of 26.08% and a return on equity of 30.33%. The company had revenue of $384.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $410.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.88 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. will post 15.23 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 13th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.13%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 31st. Kinsale Capital Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3.99%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $544.00 to $453.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $425.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Kinsale Capital Group in a research report on Friday, July 12th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $440.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $443.38.

About Kinsale Capital Group

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc, a specialty insurance company, engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company's commercial lines offerings include commercial property, small business casualty and property, excess and general casualty, construction, allied health, life sciences, entertainment, energy, environmental, excess professional, health care, public entity, commercial auto, inland marine, aviation, ocean marine, product recall, and railroad, as well as product, professional, and management liability insurance.

