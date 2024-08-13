QRG Capital Management Inc. Buys 1,148 Shares of Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK)

QRG Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK – Free Report) by 5.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 20,557 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,148 shares during the quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Cinemark were worth $444,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Third Point LLC bought a new position in Cinemark during the 1st quarter worth approximately $89,850,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Cinemark by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,568,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,195,000 after buying an additional 213,593 shares during the period. Steadfast Capital Management LP bought a new position in Cinemark during the first quarter worth $29,323,000. Hennessy Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Cinemark by 14.1% in the first quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 1,295,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,286,000 after buying an additional 160,200 shares during the period. Finally, Park West Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Cinemark by 34.3% during the fourth quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC now owns 1,175,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,556,000 after acquiring an additional 300,000 shares during the last quarter.

CNK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered Cinemark from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. B. Riley raised their target price on Cinemark from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Cinemark in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Cinemark in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Cinemark from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cinemark currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $24.60.

CNK opened at $26.90 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.55, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 2.36. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $21.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.53. Cinemark Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.19 and a 1-year high of $26.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.42.

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $734.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $691.74 million. Cinemark had a net margin of 7.12% and a return on equity of 69.48%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Cinemark Holdings, Inc. will post 1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cinemark Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the motion picture exhibition business. As of February 16, 2024, it operated 501 theatres with 5,719 screens in 42 states and 13 countries in South and Central America. Cinemark Holdings, Inc was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Plano, Texas.

