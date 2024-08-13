QRG Capital Management Inc. Buys 2,126 Shares of Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY)

QRG Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY – Free Report) by 37.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 7,828 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,126 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Berry Global Group were worth $461,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Berry Global Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. LRI Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Berry Global Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Quarry LP boosted its stake in shares of Berry Global Group by 433.1% in the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 757 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Berry Global Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $100,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Berry Global Group by 87.5% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,691 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 789 shares in the last quarter. 95.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Berry Global Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Bank of America increased their price objective on Berry Global Group from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Berry Global Group from $89.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 target price (down previously from $68.00) on shares of Berry Global Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.40.

Insider Buying and Selling at Berry Global Group

In other news, CFO Mark W. Miles sold 1,118 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.29, for a total value of $67,404.22. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 119,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,197,661.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CFO Mark W. Miles sold 1,118 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.29, for a total value of $67,404.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 119,384 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,197,661.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Peter T. Thomas acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $59.50 per share, for a total transaction of $59,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 4,407 shares in the company, valued at approximately $262,216.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Berry Global Group Stock Down 2.3 %

BERY opened at $61.94 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.17. Berry Global Group, Inc. has a one year low of $53.92 and a one year high of $69.93. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $61.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.16. Berry Global Group had a return on equity of 26.55% and a net margin of 4.12%. The business had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.90 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Berry Global Group, Inc. will post 7.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Berry Global Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be paid a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd. Berry Global Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.13%.

About Berry Global Group

Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products in consumer and industrial end markets in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Consumer Packaging International; Consumer Packaging North America; Engineered Materials; and Health, Hygiene & Specialties segments.

