QRG Capital Management Inc. Buys 367 Shares of Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM)

QRG Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM – Free Report) by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,844 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market were worth $489,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SFM. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Sprouts Farmers Market in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Sprouts Farmers Market in the 4th quarter worth $53,000.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sprouts Farmers Market

In related news, VP Stacy W. Hilgendorf sold 1,904 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.12, for a total value of $192,532.48. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,035,165.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Sprouts Farmers Market news, VP Stacy W. Hilgendorf sold 1,904 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.12, for a total value of $192,532.48. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 10,237 shares in the company, valued at $1,035,165.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Timmi Zalatoris sold 56,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $5,680,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,089,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 109,596 shares of company stock worth $10,509,596 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on SFM. BMO Capital Markets raised Sprouts Farmers Market from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $40.00 to $102.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. UBS Group upped their price target on Sprouts Farmers Market from $68.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $84.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $89.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Roth Mkm raised their target price on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $58.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.38.

Sprouts Farmers Market Trading Down 0.1 %

SFM opened at $96.18 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $84.03 and a 200 day moving average of $71.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. has a 12 month low of $37.16 and a 12 month high of $103.80. The firm has a market cap of $9.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.55.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.16. Sprouts Farmers Market had a return on equity of 27.53% and a net margin of 4.52%. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.71 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. will post 3.37 EPS for the current year.

About Sprouts Farmers Market

(Free Report)

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retailing of fresh, natural, and organic food products under the Sprouts brand in the United States. It offers perishable product categories, including fresh produce, meat and meat alternatives, seafood, deli, bakery, floral, and dairy and dairy alternatives; and non-perishable product categories, such as grocery, vitamins and supplements, bulk items, frozen foods, beer and wine, and natural health and body care.

