QRG Capital Management Inc. Buys 440 Shares of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE)

QRG Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,382 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in FirstEnergy were worth $436,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. CCM Investment Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. CCM Investment Advisers LLC now owns 290,164 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $11,105,000 after purchasing an additional 2,691 shares in the last quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC lifted its position in FirstEnergy by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC now owns 9,573 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $366,000 after buying an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. RDA Financial Network purchased a new stake in FirstEnergy in the second quarter worth approximately $223,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its position in FirstEnergy by 7.9% during the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 31,165 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,193,000 after acquiring an additional 2,294 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank & Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of FirstEnergy during the second quarter worth approximately $105,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FE stock opened at $42.20 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $39.65 and a 200 day moving average of $38.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.25, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.49. FirstEnergy Corp. has a 52 week low of $32.18 and a 52 week high of $43.65.

FirstEnergy ( NYSE:FE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.56. FirstEnergy had a net margin of 6.61% and a return on equity of 12.12%. The firm had revenue of $3.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.47 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.47 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 7th will be given a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 7th. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 97.70%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of FirstEnergy from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Mizuho raised their price objective on FirstEnergy from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on FirstEnergy from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on FirstEnergy from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded FirstEnergy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, FirstEnergy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.55.

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. It operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. The company owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

