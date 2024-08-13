QRG Capital Management Inc. Buys 498 Shares of EnerSys (NYSE:ENS)

QRG Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of EnerSys (NYSE:ENS – Free Report) by 8.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,310 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in EnerSys were worth $653,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ENS. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in EnerSys by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,396,164 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $415,262,000 after acquiring an additional 60,021 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd boosted its position in EnerSys by 83.3% during the 4th quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 17,384 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,755,000 after acquiring an additional 7,899 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its position in EnerSys by 867.8% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 12,910 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,219,000 after acquiring an additional 11,576 shares in the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of EnerSys during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $893,000. Finally, Corient Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of EnerSys by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 156,368 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,787,000 after purchasing an additional 18,043 shares during the last quarter. 94.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get EnerSys alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ENS. StockNews.com lowered shares of EnerSys from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. BTIG Research lowered shares of EnerSys from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th.

EnerSys Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ENS opened at $95.04 on Tuesday. EnerSys has a twelve month low of $83.27 and a twelve month high of $112.53. The firm has a market cap of $3.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.62, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a 50 day moving average of $104.02 and a 200 day moving average of $97.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.01. EnerSys had a net margin of 7.51% and a return on equity of 20.21%. The company had revenue of $852.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $877.52 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.89 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that EnerSys will post 8.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EnerSys Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This is a positive change from EnerSys’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th. EnerSys’s payout ratio is presently 14.77%.

EnerSys Profile

(Free Report)

EnerSys engages in the provision of stored energy solutions for industrial applications worldwide. It operates in four segments: Energy Systems, Motive Power, Specialty, and New Ventures. The Energy Systems segment offers uninterruptible power systems (UPS) applications for computer and computer-controlled systems, as well as telecommunications systems; switchgear and electrical control systems used in industrial facilities and electric utilities, large-scale energy storage, and energy pipelines; integrated power solutions and services to broadband, telecom, data center, and renewable and industrial customers; and thermally managed cabinets and enclosures for electronic equipment and batteries.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EnerSys (NYSE:ENS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for EnerSys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EnerSys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.