QRG Capital Management Inc. Cuts Stake in Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD)

QRG Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD – Free Report) by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,767 shares of the company’s stock after selling 155 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Lithia Motors were worth $446,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Lithia Motors in the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. Rise Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lithia Motors by 80.2% in the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda purchased a new stake in shares of Lithia Motors in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in Lithia Motors during the first quarter worth $114,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in Lithia Motors by 5,785.7% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 412 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares in the last quarter.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Shauna Mcintyre sold 306 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.65, for a total transaction of $88,632.90. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $556,707.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com lowered shares of Lithia Motors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on shares of Lithia Motors from $350.00 to $310.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Lithia Motors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $338.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Lithia Motors from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on Lithia Motors from $320.00 to $280.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $321.50.

Lithia Motors Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of Lithia Motors stock opened at $276.44 on Tuesday. Lithia Motors, Inc. has a 1 year low of $231.36 and a 1 year high of $331.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $260.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $272.77. The company has a market capitalization of $7.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.16, a P/E/G ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.63.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $7.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.09 by $0.78. Lithia Motors had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 2.52%. The company had revenue of $9.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $10.91 earnings per share. Lithia Motors’s revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Lithia Motors, Inc. will post 27.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lithia Motors Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be issued a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 9th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. Lithia Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.26%.

Lithia Motors Profile

Lithia Motors, Inc operates as an automotive retailer worldwide. It operates in two segments, Vehicle Operations and Financing Operations. The company's Vehicle Operations segment sells new and used vehicles; provides parts, repair, and maintenance services; vehicle finance; and insurance products.

