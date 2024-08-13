QRG Capital Management Inc. Grows Holdings in Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW)

QRG Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW – Free Report) by 25.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 23,304 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,721 shares during the quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Highwoods Properties were worth $612,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PGGM Investments purchased a new position in Highwoods Properties in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,833,000. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in Highwoods Properties by 42.0% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,614,624 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $105,952,000 after acquiring an additional 1,364,176 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Highwoods Properties in the fourth quarter valued at about $24,306,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in Highwoods Properties by 402.4% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 485,191 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,140,000 after acquiring an additional 388,617 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&G Plc purchased a new position in Highwoods Properties in the first quarter valued at about $10,047,000. 96.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Highwoods Properties alerts:

Highwoods Properties Stock Performance

Highwoods Properties stock opened at $30.28 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a PE ratio of 24.82 and a beta of 1.26. Highwoods Properties, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.06 and a 1-year high of $31.58.

Highwoods Properties Announces Dividend

Highwoods Properties ( NYSE:HIW Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by ($0.31). The firm had revenue of $204.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $205.06 million. Highwoods Properties had a return on equity of 6.33% and a net margin of 18.30%. The business’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.94 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Highwoods Properties, Inc. will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 19th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 19th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.61%. Highwoods Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 163.93%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Highwoods Properties from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Highwoods Properties from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Highwoods Properties from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Highwoods Properties currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.86.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Highwoods Properties

About Highwoods Properties

(Free Report)

Highwoods Properties, Inc, headquartered in Raleigh, is a publicly-traded (NYSE:HIW), fully-integrated office real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns, develops, acquires, leases and manages properties primarily in the best business districts (BBDs) of Atlanta, Charlotte, Dallas, Nashville, Orlando, Raleigh, Richmond and Tampa.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Highwoods Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Highwoods Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.