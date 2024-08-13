QRG Capital Management Inc. Grows Holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH)

QRG Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH – Free Report) by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,734 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF were worth $473,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Financials ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Financials ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Financials ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Bfsg LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Financials ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000.

Vanguard Financials ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of VFH stock opened at $102.19 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $101.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $99.79. Vanguard Financials ETF has a 52 week low of $75.71 and a 52 week high of $107.93. The stock has a market cap of $9.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.43 and a beta of 0.96.

Vanguard Financials ETF Profile

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

