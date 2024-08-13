QRG Capital Management Inc. Grows Position in Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX)

QRG Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX – Free Report) by 36.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,028 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 1,872 shares during the quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Minerals Technologies were worth $584,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MTX. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Minerals Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $19,192,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in Minerals Technologies by 52.5% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 195,608 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $14,725,000 after purchasing an additional 67,379 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new position in Minerals Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $3,869,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Minerals Technologies by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,267,569 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $161,702,000 after purchasing an additional 49,192 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in Minerals Technologies by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 514,036 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $38,697,000 after purchasing an additional 48,378 shares during the period. 97.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Minerals Technologies Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE:MTX opened at $71.37 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a PE ratio of 24.70 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $81.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.07. Minerals Technologies Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.61 and a 1 year high of $90.29.

Minerals Technologies Dividend Announcement

Minerals Technologies ( NYSE:MTX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The basic materials company reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $541.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $561.60 million. Minerals Technologies had a return on equity of 11.46% and a net margin of 4.05%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.31 EPS. Analysts forecast that Minerals Technologies Inc. will post 6.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. Minerals Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.84%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Minerals Technologies

In other news, CEO Douglas T. Dietrich sold 12,010 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.85, for a total transaction of $1,019,048.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 145,547 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,349,662.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Dj Monagle III sold 14,229 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.63, for a total transaction of $1,189,971.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 79,731 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,667,903.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Douglas T. Dietrich sold 12,010 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.85, for a total value of $1,019,048.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 145,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,349,662.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 57,459 shares of company stock worth $4,842,108 in the last quarter. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Minerals Technologies Company Profile

Minerals Technologies Inc develops, produces, and markets various mineral, mineral-based, and related systems and services. The company operates through two segments, Consumer & Specialties, and Engineered Solutions segments. The Consumer & Specialties segment offers household and personal care products, such as pet litter, personal care, fabric care, edible oil and other fluid purification, animal health, and agricultural products; and specialty additives products, including precipitated calcium carbonate and ground calcium carbonate products that are used in the paper, paperboard, and fiber based packaging industries, as well as automotive, construction, and table and food applications.

