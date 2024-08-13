QRG Capital Management Inc. Grows Position in Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. (NYSE:SHG)

QRG Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. (NYSE:SHG – Free Report) by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 15,173 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 629 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Shinhan Financial Group were worth $528,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Shinhan Financial Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of Shinhan Financial Group by 27.6% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,612 shares of the bank’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Shinhan Financial Group in the first quarter worth approximately $61,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Shinhan Financial Group by 25.2% in the first quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,886 shares of the bank’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Shinhan Financial Group by 19.7% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 4,657 shares of the bank’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 767 shares during the last quarter. 7.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Shinhan Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 6th.

Shares of NYSE SHG opened at $39.39 on Tuesday. Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. has a one year low of $25.09 and a one year high of $43.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.49, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.93.

Shinhan Financial Group (NYSE:SHG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 16th. The bank reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter. Shinhan Financial Group had a return on equity of 7.23% and a net margin of 12.76%. As a group, analysts expect that Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. will post 6.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Shinhan Financial Group Co, Ltd. provides financial products and services in South Korea and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Banking, Credit Card, Securities, Insurance, Credit, and Others. It offers retail banking services, including demand, savings, and fixed deposit-taking; checking accounts; mortgage and home equity, and retail lending; electronic banking and automatic teller machines (ATM); and bill paying, payroll and check-cashing, currency exchange, and wire fund transfer services.

