QRG Capital Management Inc. Has $448,000 Stock Holdings in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB)

QRG Capital Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Free Report) by 55.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,794 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,275 shares during the quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in MongoDB were worth $448,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MDB. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of MongoDB by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,842,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,797,521,000 after purchasing an additional 194,148 shares during the last quarter. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of MongoDB by 24.7% during the fourth quarter. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC now owns 54,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,205,000 after purchasing an additional 10,753 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp boosted its holdings in MongoDB by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 224,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,702,000 after purchasing an additional 1,695 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new stake in MongoDB in the 4th quarter worth about $10,545,000. Finally, Prudential PLC increased its stake in MongoDB by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 21,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,655,000 after buying an additional 489 shares during the last quarter. 89.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MongoDB stock opened at $232.37 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 4.93 and a current ratio of 4.93. MongoDB, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $212.74 and a fifty-two week high of $509.62. The stock has a market cap of $17.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -82.69 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $241.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $334.05.

MongoDB ( NASDAQ:MDB Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported ($0.80) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.80). The business had revenue of $450.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $438.44 million. MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 14.88% and a negative net margin of 11.50%. Equities research analysts forecast that MongoDB, Inc. will post -2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.24, for a total value of $468,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,146,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $268,622,684.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.24, for a total value of $468,480.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,146,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $268,622,684.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John Dennis Mcmahon sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.00, for a total value of $2,280,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,564,560. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,179 shares of company stock valued at $7,368,989 over the last three months. 3.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MDB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Scotiabank cut their price objective on MongoDB from $385.00 to $250.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $450.00 to $305.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 31st. Loop Capital dropped their target price on shares of MongoDB from $415.00 to $315.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of MongoDB from $435.00 to $325.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of MongoDB from $380.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $355.74.

MongoDB, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company provides MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premises, or in a hybrid environment; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

