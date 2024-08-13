QRG Capital Management Inc. Has $452,000 Holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX)

QRG Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX – Free Report) by 3.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,746 shares of the company’s stock after selling 241 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF were worth $452,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FNDX. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 127,923,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,620,775,000 after acquiring an additional 2,406,870 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 7.3% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,019,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,455,000 after buying an additional 204,998 shares in the last quarter. McAdam LLC increased its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 2,584,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,202,000 after buying an additional 152,141 shares during the period. Northwest Bancshares Inc. raised its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. now owns 2,084,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,484,000 after buying an additional 40,927 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steele Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 2.8% in the first quarter. Steele Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,972,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,901,000 after acquiring an additional 53,726 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF stock opened at $66.86 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $67.51 and its 200 day moving average is $66.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.31 billion, a PE ratio of 17.79 and a beta of 0.84. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF has a 1 year low of $53.32 and a 1 year high of $70.06.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF Company Profile

The Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (FNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell RAFI Large Company US index. The fund tracks a fundamentally selected and weighted Russell index based on sales, cash flow and dividends\u002Fbuybacks. FNDX was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

