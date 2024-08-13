QRG Capital Management Inc. Has $493,000 Position in Robert Half Inc. (NYSE:RHI)

QRG Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Robert Half Inc. (NYSE:RHI – Free Report) by 22.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,706 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,259 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Robert Half were worth $493,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in RHI. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Robert Half by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 14,574,944 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,281,429,000 after purchasing an additional 917,311 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Robert Half by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,795,282 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,014,410,000 after buying an additional 366,978 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its stake in Robert Half by 14.7% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,749,749 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $296,963,000 after buying an additional 479,384 shares in the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in Robert Half by 105.4% in the first quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 3,655,626 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $289,818,000 after acquiring an additional 1,875,476 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Management Inc. WI raised its stake in Robert Half by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI now owns 1,944,057 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $170,921,000 after acquiring an additional 64,114 shares in the last quarter. 92.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Robert Half alerts:

Robert Half Stock Performance

NYSE:RHI opened at $59.34 on Tuesday. Robert Half Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $57.05 and a fifty-two week high of $88.39. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.11. The company has a market capitalization of $6.23 billion, a PE ratio of 17.77, a P/E/G ratio of 5.91 and a beta of 1.25.

Robert Half Announces Dividend

Robert Half ( NYSE:RHI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The business services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. Robert Half had a return on equity of 20.41% and a net margin of 5.26%. Robert Half’s quarterly revenue was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.00 EPS. Research analysts predict that Robert Half Inc. will post 2.58 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 23rd will be paid a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 23rd. Robert Half’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.47%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Dirk A. Kempthorne sold 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.09, for a total transaction of $82,017.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,342 shares in the company, valued at approximately $841,746.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on RHI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Robert Half from $74.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 25th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Robert Half from $72.00 to $64.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 25th. BNP Paribas raised Robert Half from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Robert Half from $72.00 to $62.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Robert Half from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.86.

Read Our Latest Report on Robert Half

About Robert Half

(Free Report)

Robert Half Inc provides talent solutions and business consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through Contract Talent Solutions, Permanent Placement Talent Solutions, and Protiviti segments. The Contract Talent Solutions segment provides contract engagement professionals in the fields of finance and accounting, technology, marketing and creative, legal and administrative, and customer support.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Robert Half Inc. (NYSE:RHI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Robert Half Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Robert Half and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.