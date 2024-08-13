QRG Capital Management Inc. Has $497,000 Stock Position in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST)

QRG Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST – Free Report) by 19.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,510 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 357 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services were worth $497,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in West Pharmaceutical Services in the 4th quarter valued at about $7,770,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 1.5% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 191,469 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $75,766,000 after buying an additional 2,759 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 13,230.0% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 18,662 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $6,571,000 after buying an additional 18,522 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in West Pharmaceutical Services by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,002,632 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,170,007,000 after buying an additional 104,740 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mizuho Markets Americas LLC increased its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 142.3% during the 1st quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC now owns 29,628 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $11,724,000 after acquiring an additional 17,399 shares during the period. 93.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at West Pharmaceutical Services

In related news, SVP Silji Abraham sold 1,800 shares of West Pharmaceutical Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.78, for a total value of $595,404.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $946,030.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

West Pharmaceutical Services Price Performance

Shares of NYSE WST opened at $290.56 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $316.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $351.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.08 billion, a PE ratio of 38.33, a P/E/G ratio of 10.24 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 1.68. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $265.00 and a fifty-two week high of $415.73.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $702.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $729.36 million. West Pharmaceutical Services had a net margin of 18.25% and a return on equity of 19.17%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.11 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 6.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

West Pharmaceutical Services Profile

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

