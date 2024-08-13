QRG Capital Management Inc. Has $500,000 Stock Holdings in SK Telecom Co., Ltd. (NYSE:SKM)

QRG Capital Management Inc. grew its position in SK Telecom Co., Ltd. (NYSE:SKM – Free Report) by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,901 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,558 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in SK Telecom were worth $500,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SKM. CWM LLC grew its stake in SK Telecom by 3,900.0% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,160 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,131 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SK Telecom in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in SK Telecom by 1,558.2% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,310 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,231 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in SK Telecom during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new position in SK Telecom in the first quarter valued at approximately $112,000.

NYSE SKM opened at $22.25 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $9.82 billion, a PE ratio of 17.52, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.77. SK Telecom Co., Ltd. has a 12 month low of $19.34 and a 12 month high of $22.71. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $21.30 and a 200-day moving average of $21.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

SKM has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of SK Telecom from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Nomura upgraded SK Telecom from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Nomura Securities upgraded SK Telecom from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th.

SK Telecom Co, Ltd. provides wireless telecommunication services in South Korea. The company operates through three segments: Cellular Services, Fixed-Line Telecommunications Services, and Other Businesses. The Cellular Services segment offers wireless voice and data transmission, Internet of Things solutions, platform, cloud, smart factory solutions, subscription, advertising and curated shopping under T Deal brand name, and metaverse platform-based services, as well as sells wireless devices.

