QRG Capital Management Inc. Has $505,000 Position in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

QRG Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Free Report) by 26.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,905 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,234 shares during the quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $505,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Eversource Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Lynx Investment Advisory acquired a new position in shares of Eversource Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eversource Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Bfsg LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eversource Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 62.6% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 522 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. 79.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Eversource Energy alerts:

Insider Transactions at Eversource Energy

In other news, VP Gregory B. Butler sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.20, for a total value of $562,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 63,808 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,586,009.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, VP Gregory B. Butler sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.20, for a total value of $562,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 63,808 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,586,009.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Penelope M. Conner sold 2,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.75, for a total value of $158,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,272 shares in the company, valued at approximately $603,480. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Eversource Energy Stock Performance

Shares of ES opened at $64.89 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $60.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -54.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.59. Eversource Energy has a 52 week low of $52.03 and a 52 week high of $68.72.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95. Eversource Energy had a positive return on equity of 10.34% and a negative net margin of 0.81%. The firm had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.00 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Eversource Energy will post 4.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on ES shares. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on Eversource Energy from $61.00 to $57.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. StockNews.com downgraded Eversource Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Eversource Energy from $70.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Barclays boosted their target price on Eversource Energy from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Bank of America raised Eversource Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $61.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.43.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Eversource Energy

Eversource Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Eversource Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eversource Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.