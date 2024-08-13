QRG Capital Management Inc. Has $510,000 Stock Holdings in Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR)

QRG Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR – Free Report) by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 12,738 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 901 shares during the quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Amkor Technology were worth $510,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in AMKR. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Amkor Technology during the 4th quarter worth about $39,224,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Amkor Technology by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,756,992 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $490,965,000 after purchasing an additional 959,838 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its position in shares of Amkor Technology by 181.6% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 622,144 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $20,692,000 after purchasing an additional 401,218 shares during the last quarter. M&G Plc acquired a new position in shares of Amkor Technology during the 1st quarter worth about $11,435,000. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Amkor Technology during the 1st quarter worth about $10,034,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.76% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Guillaume Marie Jean Rutten sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.94, for a total value of $1,073,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 128,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,510,619.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 31.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Amkor Technology from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. B. Riley boosted their price target on Amkor Technology from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Amkor Technology from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Amkor Technology from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Amkor Technology from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $41.14.

Amkor Technology Trading Down 1.0 %

AMKR stock opened at $31.44 on Tuesday. Amkor Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.58 and a 1-year high of $44.86. The firm has a market cap of $7.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.68 and a beta of 1.86. The business’s 50 day moving average is $37.01 and its 200-day moving average is $33.65. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.04. Amkor Technology had a return on equity of 9.41% and a net margin of 5.87%. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.26 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Amkor Technology, Inc. will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Amkor Technology

Amkor Technology, Inc provides outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services in the United States, Japan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers turnkey packaging and test services, including semiconductor wafer bump, wafer probe, wafer back-grind, package design, packaging, system-level and final test, and drop shipment services; flip chip scale package products for smartphones, tablets, and other mobile consumer electronic devices; flip chip stacked chip scale packages that are used to stack memory digital baseband, and as applications processors in mobile devices; flip-chip ball grid array packages for various networking, storage, computing, automotive, and consumer applications; and memory products for system memory or platform data storage.

