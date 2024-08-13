QRG Capital Management Inc. Has $537,000 Stock Holdings in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

QRG Capital Management Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Free Report) by 26.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,926 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,786 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in J. M. Smucker were worth $537,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its stake in J. M. Smucker by 300.0% during the fourth quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Advantage Trust Co acquired a new stake in J. M. Smucker during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Cooksen Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in J. M. Smucker during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in J. M. Smucker during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in J. M. Smucker during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.66% of the company’s stock.

Get J. M. Smucker alerts:

J. M. Smucker Stock Performance

Shares of J. M. Smucker stock opened at $117.38 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $114.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $117.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.25. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 12 month low of $105.69 and a 12 month high of $149.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

J. M. Smucker Increases Dividend

J. M. Smucker ( NYSE:SJM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 6th. The company reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.24 billion. J. M. Smucker had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 9.10%. J. M. Smucker’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.64 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 10.06 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.08 per share. This is a positive change from J. M. Smucker’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.67%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other J. M. Smucker news, CEO Mark T. Smucker sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.16, for a total value of $1,101,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 78,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,675,871.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Argus decreased their target price on J. M. Smucker from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Barclays reduced their price objective on J. M. Smucker from $132.00 to $123.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Citigroup raised their price objective on J. M. Smucker from $137.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. StockNews.com raised J. M. Smucker from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, TD Cowen reduced their price objective on J. M. Smucker from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, J. M. Smucker has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $132.64.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on J. M. Smucker

J. M. Smucker Company Profile

(Free Report)

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, toppings, and syrups; jelly products; nut mix products; shortening and oils; frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SJM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for J. M. Smucker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J. M. Smucker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.