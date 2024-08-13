QRG Capital Management Inc. Has $542,000 Holdings in The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT)

QRG Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT – Free Report) by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 10,577 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 674 shares during the quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in New York Times were worth $542,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in New York Times during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of New York Times by 84,033.3% in the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 2,521 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of New York Times by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. Boston Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of New York Times in the fourth quarter worth about $206,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of New York Times during the fourth quarter worth $212,000. Institutional investors own 95.37% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO R Anthony Benten sold 5,171 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.98, for a total transaction of $253,275.58. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 38,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,889,452.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

New York Times Price Performance

Shares of NYT opened at $53.84 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $52.04 and a 200-day moving average of $47.58. The company has a market capitalization of $8.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.89 and a beta of 1.06. The New York Times Company has a 1 year low of $39.73 and a 1 year high of $56.49.

New York Times (NYSE:NYT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $625.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $624.82 million. New York Times had a net margin of 10.19% and a return on equity of 17.33%. New York Times’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.38 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The New York Times Company will post 1.77 EPS for the current year.

New York Times Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 9th were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 9th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. New York Times’s payout ratio is 34.67%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on NYT. Evercore ISI increased their price target on New York Times from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on New York Times from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on New York Times from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, New York Times presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $50.67.

New York Times Company Profile

The New York Times Company, together with its subsidiaries, creates, collects, and distributes news and information worldwide. The company operates through two segments, The New York Times Group and The Athletic. It offers The New York Times (The Times) through company's mobile application, website, printed newspaper, and associated content, such as podcast.

