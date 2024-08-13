QRG Capital Management Inc. Has $565,000 Holdings in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

QRG Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Free Report) by 3.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,514 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $565,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $636,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 488 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 504 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Finally, Bison Wealth LLC boosted its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 3,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $661,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. 84.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other L3Harris Technologies news, SVP Scott T. Mikuen sold 15,887 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total value of $3,733,445.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 47,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,189,760. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Christopher E. Kubasik sold 26,190 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.70, for a total value of $5,911,083.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 120,326 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,157,578.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Scott T. Mikuen sold 15,887 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total value of $3,733,445.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 47,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,189,760. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 109,312 shares of company stock worth $24,712,822. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:LHX opened at $228.83 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market cap of $43.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a 50 day moving average of $227.36 and a 200-day moving average of $217.87. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $160.25 and a one year high of $245.60.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $3.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.18 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $5.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.30 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 5.73% and a return on equity of 13.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.97 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 13.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be issued a dividend of $1.16 per share. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 6th. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 75.32%.

LHX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut L3Harris Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $275.00 to $257.00 in a report on Friday. Alembic Global Advisors upgraded shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $238.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $245.00 to $257.00 in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $245.14.

L3Harris Technologies Company Profile

L3Harris Technologies, Inc provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems, passive sensing and targeting, electronic attack, autonomy, power and communications, and networks and sensors, as well as advanced combat systems for air, land, and sea sectors.

