QRG Capital Management Inc. Has $593,000 Stock Position in KB Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:KB)

QRG Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in KB Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:KB – Free Report) by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,468 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,017 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in KB Financial Group were worth $593,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of KB Financial Group by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 6,093 shares of the bank’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of KB Financial Group by 47.8% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,490 shares of the bank’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 805 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of KB Financial Group by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 22,858 shares of the bank’s stock worth $946,000 after purchasing an additional 1,039 shares during the period. NewEdge Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of KB Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,294,000. Finally, Simplicity Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of KB Financial Group by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 11,048 shares of the bank’s stock worth $457,000 after purchasing an additional 1,407 shares during the period. 11.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get KB Financial Group alerts:

KB Financial Group Stock Performance

NYSE KB opened at $60.05 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.48. KB Financial Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $36.57 and a 1 year high of $65.77.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

KB Financial Group ( NYSE:KB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The bank reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $3.64 billion for the quarter. KB Financial Group had a net margin of 11.65% and a return on equity of 6.97%. As a group, research analysts expect that KB Financial Group Inc. will post 9.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of KB Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st.

Read Our Latest Analysis on KB

About KB Financial Group

(Free Report)

KB Financial Group Inc provides a range of banking and related financial services to consumers and corporations in South Korea, the United States, New Zealand, China, Cambodia, the United Kingdom, Indonesia, and internationally. The company operates through Retail Banking, Corporate Banking, Other Banking Services, Credit Card, Securities, Life Insurance, and Non-Life Insurance segments.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KB Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:KB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for KB Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KB Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.