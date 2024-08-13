QRG Capital Management Inc. Has $664,000 Holdings in GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS)

QRG Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS – Free Report) by 2.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,231 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in GMS were worth $664,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in GMS by 40.7% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 5,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,000 after acquiring an additional 1,467 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in GMS during the fourth quarter worth about $1,673,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in GMS by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 7,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $646,000 after acquiring an additional 542 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in GMS by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $767,000 after acquiring an additional 795 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in GMS by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,018,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,967,000 after acquiring an additional 76,417 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.28% of the company’s stock.

GMS Trading Down 1.9 %

NYSE GMS opened at $87.10 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.94 and a beta of 1.62. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $90.57. GMS Inc. has a 12 month low of $56.58 and a 12 month high of $101.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GMS ( NYSE:GMS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 20th. The company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. GMS had a net margin of 5.02% and a return on equity of 24.05%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.11 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that GMS Inc. will post 8.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on GMS shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on GMS from $92.00 to $85.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Truist Financial reduced their price target on GMS from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 21st. Stephens reduced their price target on GMS from $112.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 1st. StockNews.com cut GMS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on GMS from $93.00 to $81.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.38.

Insider Buying and Selling at GMS

In other GMS news, SVP Craig D. Apolinsky sold 7,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.32, for a total value of $713,528.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 10,671 shares in the company, valued at approximately $963,804.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

GMS Company Profile

GMS Inc distributes wallboard, ceilings, steel framing and complementary construction products in the United States and Canada. The company offers ceilings products, including suspended mineral fibers, soft fibers, and metal ceiling systems primarily used in offices, hotels, hospitals, retail facilities, schools, and various other commercial and institutional buildings.

