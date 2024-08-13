QRG Capital Management Inc. Increases Holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH)

QRG Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,111 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton were worth $479,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd increased its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 0.8% during the first quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 10,838 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,608,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lifted its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 3,975 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $508,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 17,990 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,671,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 5,335 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $682,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 18.0% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 656 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 91.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Booz Allen Hamilton alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BAH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Booz Allen Hamilton from $136.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Booz Allen Hamilton from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Booz Allen Hamilton from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $168.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on Booz Allen Hamilton from $160.00 to $140.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $156.56.

Insider Buying and Selling at Booz Allen Hamilton

In other news, EVP Richard Crowe sold 180 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.15, for a total value of $27,747.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,486 shares in the company, valued at $2,695,466.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Booz Allen Hamilton news, EVP Richard Crowe sold 180 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.15, for a total value of $27,747.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,695,466.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Horacio Rozanski sold 34,571 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.15, for a total value of $5,329,119.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 579,025 shares in the company, valued at approximately $89,256,703.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 59,296 shares of company stock worth $9,119,212. Insiders own 1.59% of the company’s stock.

Booz Allen Hamilton Trading Down 0.9 %

Booz Allen Hamilton stock opened at $146.34 on Tuesday. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a 52 week low of $106.90 and a 52 week high of $164.43. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $152.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $149.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.07. The company has a market capitalization of $18.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.57.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 24th. The business services provider reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.71 billion. Booz Allen Hamilton had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 65.80%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.01 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 5.97 EPS for the current year.

Booz Allen Hamilton Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 14th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 14th. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.35%.

Booz Allen Hamilton Profile

(Free Report)

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital solutions, mission operations, and cyber services to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. It focuses on artificial intelligence services comprising of machine learning, predictive modeling, automation and decision analytics, and quantum computing.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Booz Allen Hamilton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booz Allen Hamilton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.