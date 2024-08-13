QRG Capital Management Inc. Increases Stake in Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE)

QRG Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE – Free Report) by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,903 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 5,794 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vale were worth $602,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Versant Capital Management Inc purchased a new position in Vale in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Vale in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Vale in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in Vale in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in Vale in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.85% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on VALE shares. BNP Paribas upgraded Vale from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Barclays raised their price target on Vale from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Wolfe Research downgraded Vale from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Vale from $15.00 to $14.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Vale from $18.00 to $15.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.72.

Shares of NYSE:VALE opened at $10.28 on Tuesday. Vale S.A. has a 12-month low of $9.66 and a 12-month high of $16.08. The company has a market capitalization of $46.09 billion, a PE ratio of 5.68, a PEG ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a 50 day moving average of $11.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 5th will be issued a $0.3698 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 5th. This is an increase from Vale’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.32. This represents a yield of 12.1%. Vale’s payout ratio is presently 82.32%.

Vale SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Iron Solutions and Energy Transition Materials segments. The Iron Solutions segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, and other ferrous products; and provides related logistic services.

