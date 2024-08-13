QRG Capital Management Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

QRG Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Free Report) by 12.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 10,286 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,158 shares during the quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $647,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SCHB. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 4,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Hendershot Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Hendershot Investments Inc. now owns 28,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,713,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evolution Advisers Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 33.8% during the 4th quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. now owns 756 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSEARCA:SCHB opened at $61.68 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $28.35 billion, a PE ratio of 25.24 and a beta of 1.02. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 52-week low of $47.46 and a 52-week high of $65.57. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.73.

About Schwab US Broad Market ETF

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

