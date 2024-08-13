QRG Capital Management Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

QRG Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 17.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,012 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,889 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $569,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Webster Bank N. A. boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 21,629 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $946,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 33.3% in the first quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners now owns 952 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Fairman Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 4.7% in the first quarter. Fairman Group LLC now owns 5,554 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. L.M. Kohn & Company grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.3% during the first quarter. L.M. Kohn & Company now owns 8,054 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $336,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the period. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.6% in the first quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 10,166 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $425,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $43.74 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $43.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.67. The company has a market cap of $79.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.80. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $37.46 and a one year high of $45.72.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

