QRG Capital Management Inc. Invests $434,000 in National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG)

QRG Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 8,001 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $434,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in National Fuel Gas by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,313,064 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $715,178,000 after buying an additional 104,587 shares in the last quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC increased its position in shares of National Fuel Gas by 2.4% during the first quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC now owns 2,595,437 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $139,427,000 after acquiring an additional 62,009 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its position in shares of National Fuel Gas by 3.5% during the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 2,508,682 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $134,766,000 after acquiring an additional 84,305 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its stake in shares of National Fuel Gas by 7.9% in the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 1,320,850 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $70,956,000 after acquiring an additional 96,410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Equity Investment Corp boosted its holdings in National Fuel Gas by 27.7% in the first quarter. Equity Investment Corp now owns 1,242,186 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $66,730,000 after purchasing an additional 269,441 shares during the last quarter. 73.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

National Fuel Gas Stock Performance

Shares of National Fuel Gas stock opened at $58.94 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.77. National Fuel Gas has a 1 year low of $45.32 and a 1 year high of $59.62. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.60. The firm has a market cap of $5.42 billion, a PE ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 0.62.

National Fuel Gas Increases Dividend

National Fuel Gas ( NYSE:NFG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.03. National Fuel Gas had a return on equity of 14.80% and a net margin of 16.42%. The firm had revenue of $417.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $540.62 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.01 earnings per share. National Fuel Gas’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that National Fuel Gas will post 6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th were given a dividend of $0.515 per share. This is a positive change from National Fuel Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. National Fuel Gas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.87%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other National Fuel Gas news, General Counsel Michael W. Reville sold 6,357 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.83, for a total transaction of $348,554.31. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 9,903 shares in the company, valued at $542,981.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com downgraded National Fuel Gas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of National Fuel Gas from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th.

About National Fuel Gas

National Fuel Gas Company operates as a diversified energy company. It operates through four segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. The Exploration and Production segment explores for, develops, and produces natural gas and oil. The Pipeline and Storage segment provides interstate natural gas transportation services through an integrated gas pipeline system in Pennsylvania and New York; and owns and operates underground natural gas storage fields.

