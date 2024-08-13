QRG Capital Management Inc. Makes New Investment in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EFAV)

QRG Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EFAV – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 6,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $454,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. RWA Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,846,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth $218,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth $260,000. Signet Financial Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 45,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,178,000 after buying an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RHS Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 34.9% in the first quarter. RHS Financial LLC now owns 9,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $662,000 after buying an additional 2,416 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS EFAV opened at $71.95 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.29. iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $64.68 and a 52 week high of $76.51. The firm has a market cap of $6.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.91 and a beta of 0.53.

iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (EFAV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of developed-market equities, ex-US and Canada, selected and weighted to create a low volatility portfolio subject to constraints including sector exposure.

