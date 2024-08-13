QRG Capital Management Inc. Purchases 131 Shares of Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR)

QRG Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,859 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Interactive Brokers Group were worth $596,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AIA Group Ltd bought a new position in Interactive Brokers Group in the fourth quarter valued at $1,840,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 122.9% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 951,211 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $78,855,000 after purchasing an additional 524,503 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 808,806 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $67,050,000 after purchasing an additional 50,035 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group during the first quarter worth about $796,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in Interactive Brokers Group by 9.9% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 108,977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,173,000 after buying an additional 9,858 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 23.80% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on IBKR shares. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $147.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $138.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Interactive Brokers Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $128.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $145.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $132.33.

Interactive Brokers Group Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of IBKR stock opened at $117.93 on Tuesday. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $72.60 and a 12-month high of $129.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $121.00 and its 200 day moving average is $114.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.81.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.02. Interactive Brokers Group had a net margin of 7.88% and a return on equity of 4.88%. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.32 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 6.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Interactive Brokers Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. Interactive Brokers Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.09%.

Interactive Brokers Group Profile

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. The company engages in the execution, clearance, and settlement of trades in stocks, options, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), precious metals, and cryptocurrencies.

