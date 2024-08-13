QRG Capital Management Inc. Raises Holdings in Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH)

QRG Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH – Free Report) by 3.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,567 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Manhattan Associates were worth $633,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Tobam purchased a new stake in shares of Manhattan Associates during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt acquired a new stake in shares of Manhattan Associates during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Manhattan Associates during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Manhattan Associates during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Manhattan Associates during the second quarter worth about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.45% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MANH has been the subject of a number of research reports. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $225.00 target price on shares of Manhattan Associates in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. StockNews.com downgraded Manhattan Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Manhattan Associates from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Manhattan Associates from $220.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic began coverage on Manhattan Associates in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $260.00 target price for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $257.43.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP James Stewart Gantt sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.50, for a total value of $1,539,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,287 shares in the company, valued at $11,872,615.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Manhattan Associates Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MANH opened at $247.07 on Tuesday. Manhattan Associates, Inc. has a 12-month low of $182.97 and a 12-month high of $266.94. The company has a market capitalization of $15.21 billion, a PE ratio of 80.74 and a beta of 1.50. The business has a 50 day moving average of $238.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $237.24.

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The software maker reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $265.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $255.83 million. Manhattan Associates had a return on equity of 84.54% and a net margin of 20.54%. The business’s revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.63 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Manhattan Associates, Inc. will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Manhattan Associates Company Profile

(Free Report)

Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations. It offers Warehouse Management Solution for managing goods and information across the distribution centers; Manhattan Active Warehouse Management, a cloud native and version less application for the associate; and Transportation Management Solution for helping shippers navigate their way through the demands and meet customer service expectations at the lowest possible freight costs; Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solution; and Manhattan Active Omni, which offers order management, store inventory and fulfillment, POS, and customer engagement tools for enterprises and stores.

Featured Articles

