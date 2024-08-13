QRG Capital Management Inc. Raises Holdings in Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL)

QRG Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL – Free Report) by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,564 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 186 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Ralph Lauren were worth $449,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Ralph Lauren by 4.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,908,575 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $921,634,000 after purchasing an additional 203,495 shares during the period. Boston Partners lifted its stake in Ralph Lauren by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,255,482 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $235,662,000 after acquiring an additional 41,482 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Ralph Lauren by 71.6% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 794,127 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $114,513,000 after acquiring an additional 331,413 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Ralph Lauren by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 474,332 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $68,399,000 after acquiring an additional 2,098 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Ralph Lauren by 15,903.6% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 448,902 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $84,266,000 after purchasing an additional 446,097 shares during the period. 67.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Ralph Lauren from $185.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Argus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Ralph Lauren in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Ralph Lauren in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $195.00 price objective on the stock. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Ralph Lauren in a report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on Ralph Lauren from $244.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $184.80.

Ralph Lauren Stock Down 1.9 %

Ralph Lauren stock opened at $159.03 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $174.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $172.87. The stock has a market cap of $9.94 billion, a PE ratio of 16.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.51. Ralph Lauren Co. has a 1-year low of $108.60 and a 1-year high of $192.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.68.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The textile maker reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. Ralph Lauren had a return on equity of 27.90% and a net margin of 9.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.34 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Ralph Lauren Co. will post 11.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ralph Lauren Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th were given a dividend of $0.825 per share. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. This is an increase from Ralph Lauren’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. Ralph Lauren’s payout ratio is currently 33.95%.

Insider Activity

In related news, COO Jane Nielsen sold 67,243 shares of Ralph Lauren stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.25, for a total transaction of $11,515,363.75. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 44,591 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,636,208.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Ralph Lauren Profile

Ralph Lauren Corporation designs, markets, and distributes lifestyle products in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers apparel, including a range of men's, women's, and children's clothing; footwear and accessories, which comprise casual shoes, dress shoes, boots, sneakers, sandals, eyewear, watches, fashion and fine jewelry, scarves, hats, gloves, and umbrellas, as well as leather goods, such as handbags, luggage, small leather goods, and belts; home products consisting of bed and bath lines, furniture, fabric and wallcoverings, lighting, tabletop, kitchen linens, floor coverings, and giftware; and fragrances.

Further Reading

