QRG Capital Management Inc. Raises Position in Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR)

QRG Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR – Free Report) by 5.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,617 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 678 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Tapestry were worth $540,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TPR. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tapestry in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. BNP Paribas acquired a new stake in Tapestry in the first quarter valued at $38,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in Tapestry by 54.0% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 935 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Tapestry by 3,778.1% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,241 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tapestry by 334.7% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,504 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,158 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Tapestry alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Tapestry news, VP Manesh Dadlani sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.23, for a total transaction of $105,575.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 37,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,569,815.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.93% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Tapestry Stock Performance

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Shares of NYSE TPR opened at $37.49 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77, a current ratio of 6.59 and a quick ratio of 5.98. The company has a market cap of $8.61 billion, a PE ratio of 9.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.59. Tapestry, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.99 and a 12 month high of $48.80.

A number of research firms recently commented on TPR. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Tapestry from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 10th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $54.00 price target on shares of Tapestry in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Tapestry from $55.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. StockNews.com upgraded Tapestry from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Tapestry from $56.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.56.

View Our Latest Research Report on TPR

Tapestry Company Profile

(Free Report)

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, Greater China, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. It offers women’s handbags; and women’s accessories, such as small leather goods which includes mini and micro handbags, money pieces, wristlets, pouches, and cosmetic cases, as well as novelty accessories including address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and belts, key rings, and charms.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TPR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tapestry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tapestry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.