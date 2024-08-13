QRG Capital Management Inc. Raises Stock Position in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR)

QRG Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR – Free Report) by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,872 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 429 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Ingersoll Rand were worth $533,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Ingersoll Rand during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in Ingersoll Rand during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda purchased a new stake in Ingersoll Rand during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. ESL Trust Services LLC purchased a new stake in Ingersoll Rand during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Ingersoll Rand during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.27% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on IR shares. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $106.00 to $101.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Ingersoll Rand from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 4th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Ingersoll Rand in a research report on Friday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $102.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $100.36.

In other Ingersoll Rand news, insider Andrew R. Schiesl sold 22,369 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.17, for a total transaction of $2,061,750.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,843,075.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Ingersoll Rand news, insider Andrew R. Schiesl sold 22,369 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.17, for a total transaction of $2,061,750.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,843,075.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Andrew R. Schiesl sold 15,381 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.74, for a total transaction of $1,380,290.94. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 39,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,543,473.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 236,236 shares of company stock valued at $20,930,643 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

NYSE IR opened at $88.26 on Tuesday. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a one year low of $59.20 and a one year high of $101.30. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $93.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $91.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.61 billion, a PE ratio of 43.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.45.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.09%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. Ingersoll Rand’s payout ratio is 3.98%.

Ingersoll Rand announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, April 25th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the industrial products company to repurchase up to 2.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides various mission-critical air, gas, liquid, and solid flow creation technologies services and solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Technologies and Services, and Precision and Science Technologies. The Industrial Technologies and Services segment designs, manufactures, markets, and services air and gas compression, vacuum, and blower products; fluid transfer equipment and loading systems; and power tools and lifting equipment, including associated aftermarket parts, consumables, air treatment equipment, controls, other accessories, and services under the under the Ingersoll Rand, Gardner Denver, Nash, CompAir, Elmo Rietschle brands, etc.

