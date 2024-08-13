QRG Capital Management Inc. Raises Stock Position in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

QRG Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 5,572 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $454,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in OKE. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ONEOK in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. LifeSteps Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ONEOK during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. American National Bank purchased a new position in shares of ONEOK in the first quarter worth $32,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ONEOK during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its stake in ONEOK by 66.4% during the first quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 456 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on OKE shares. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Truist Financial raised their price target on ONEOK from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Tudor Pickering raised ONEOK to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. StockNews.com raised shares of ONEOK from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of ONEOK from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.50.

ONEOK Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:OKE opened at $85.18 on Tuesday. ONEOK, Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.58 and a 12 month high of $86.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $81.78 and its 200 day moving average is $78.69. The company has a market capitalization of $49.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.81, a PEG ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.52 billion. ONEOK had a return on equity of 15.94% and a net margin of 12.54%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.04 EPS. Research analysts predict that ONEOK, Inc. will post 5.02 EPS for the current year.

ONEOK Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 1st will be issued a $0.99 dividend. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 1st. ONEOK’s payout ratio is presently 92.09%.

ONEOK Company Profile

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through four segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, Natural Gas Pipelines, and Refined Products and Crude.

Further Reading

