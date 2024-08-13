QRG Capital Management Inc. Sells 116 Shares of Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA)

QRG Capital Management Inc. cut its position in Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA – Free Report) by 9.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,084 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 116 shares during the quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Saia were worth $514,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pineridge Advisors LLC bought a new position in Saia in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in Saia in the first quarter worth about $40,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Saia in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in Saia in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of Saia during the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000.

Saia Trading Down 0.9 %

Saia stock opened at $367.60 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Saia, Inc. has a 12 month low of $341.26 and a 12 month high of $628.34. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $445.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $488.98. The firm has a market cap of $9.77 billion, a PE ratio of 26.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.72.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SAIA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Benchmark cut their price objective on shares of Saia from $575.00 to $480.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 29th. Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of Saia from $610.00 to $550.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Saia from $575.00 to $515.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 29th. TD Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Saia from $475.00 to $416.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Saia from $540.00 to $520.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $491.44.

Saia Company Profile

Saia, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides less-than-truckload services for shipments between 100 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services. It also offers other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services.

