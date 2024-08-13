QRG Capital Management Inc. Sells 1,205 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

QRG Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report) by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,310 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,205 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $674,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 87.5% in the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $829,000 after acquiring an additional 4,769 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 45.0% in the second quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 19,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,560,000 after acquiring an additional 5,970 shares during the period. Prairieview Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 347.7% in the second quarter. Prairieview Wealth Partners LLC now owns 169,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,753,000 after acquiring an additional 131,736 shares during the period. Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth $765,000. Finally, Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1.0% in the second quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC now owns 15,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,228,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $81.70 on Tuesday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $64.66 and a one year high of $85.86. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $81.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $81.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.27 and a beta of 1.02.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.