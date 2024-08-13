QRG Capital Management Inc. Sells 184 Shares of Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS)

QRG Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS – Free Report) by 2.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 8,801 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 184 shares during the quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Progress Software were worth $478,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in Progress Software by 79.0% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 708,324 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $37,761,000 after acquiring an additional 312,537 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Progress Software during the 4th quarter valued at about $15,701,000. Swedbank AB bought a new position in shares of Progress Software during the 1st quarter valued at about $10,356,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Progress Software by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,629,836 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $300,127,000 after purchasing an additional 95,594 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Progress Software by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,359,246 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $73,807,000 after purchasing an additional 23,097 shares in the last quarter.

Insider Activity at Progress Software

In other Progress Software news, CFO Anthony Folger sold 3,767 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.50, for a total value of $190,233.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 37,542 shares in the company, valued at $1,895,871. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Progress Software news, CFO Anthony Folger sold 3,767 shares of Progress Software stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.50, for a total transaction of $190,233.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,895,871. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Kathryn Kulikoski sold 2,918 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.09, for a total transaction of $157,834.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,142 shares in the company, valued at $224,040.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 17,530 shares of company stock worth $955,238. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $66.00 price target on shares of Progress Software in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 target price on shares of Progress Software in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of Progress Software in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Progress Software from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their target price on Progress Software from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.50.

Progress Software Stock Down 1.5 %

PRGS stock opened at $55.60 on Tuesday. Progress Software Co. has a twelve month low of $48.00 and a twelve month high of $62.34. The company has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.90, a P/E/G ratio of 7.09 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $53.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.15.

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 25th. The software maker reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.13. Progress Software had a net margin of 10.29% and a return on equity of 36.88%. The business had revenue of $175.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $168.60 million. Analysts anticipate that Progress Software Co. will post 3.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Progress Software Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 2nd will be issued a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. Progress Software’s payout ratio is 42.68%.

About Progress Software

Progress Software Corporation develops, deploys, and manages business applications in the United States and internationally. The company offers OpenEdge, an application development platform for running business-critical applications; Chef, a DevOps/DevSecOps automation software; Developer Tools that consists of software development tooling collection, including .NET and JavaScript UI components for web, desktop and mobile applications, reporting and report management tools, and automated testing and mocking tools; Kemp LoadMaster, an application delivery and security product offering cloud-native, and virtual and hardware load balancers; and Sitefinity, a digital experience platform foundation delivering intelligent and ROI-driving tools for marketers.

