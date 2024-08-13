QRG Capital Management Inc. Sells 2,923 Shares of United Microelectronics Co. (NYSE:UMC)

QRG Capital Management Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of United Microelectronics Co. (NYSE:UMC – Free Report) by 5.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 51,159 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,923 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in United Microelectronics were worth $448,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of United Microelectronics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. SpiderRock Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Microelectronics in the first quarter valued at $86,000. Adero Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of United Microelectronics in the fourth quarter valued at about $94,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Microelectronics during the 4th quarter worth about $95,000. Finally, Sapient Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Microelectronics during the 4th quarter worth about $95,000. Institutional investors own 5.05% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on UMC shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of United Microelectronics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. StockNews.com raised United Microelectronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of United Microelectronics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th.

Shares of UMC stock opened at $8.52 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.12. United Microelectronics Co. has a 1 year low of $6.71 and a 1 year high of $9.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market cap of $21.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 1.18.

United Microelectronics (NYSE:UMC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. United Microelectronics had a return on equity of 14.66% and a net margin of 23.90%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.20 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that United Microelectronics Co. will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 2nd were given a dividend of $0.356 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 4.07%. United Microelectronics’s dividend payout ratio is 50.00%.

United Microelectronics Corporation operates as a semiconductor wafer foundry in Taiwan, Singapore, China, Hong Kong, Japan, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides circuit design, mask tooling, wafer fabrication, and assembly and testing services. It serves fabless design companies and integrated device manufacturers.

